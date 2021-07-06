Raymond James Reiterates C$10.75 Price Target for Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS)

Raymond James set a C$10.75 price target on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cormark lifted their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday.

CTS stock opened at C$6.45 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

