Reach (LON:RCH) Sets New 1-Year High at $288.50

Reach plc (LON:RCH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 288.50 ($3.77) and last traded at GBX 288.50 ($3.77), with a volume of 1251192 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 286 ($3.74).

Separately, Numis Securities increased their price objective on shares of Reach from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £902.26 million and a P/E ratio of -33.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 246.88.

Reach plc produces and distributes content through newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company produces and distributes content through paid-for, and free newspapers and magazines, as well as through multi-platform digital sites; and provides contract publishing services.

