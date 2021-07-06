Real Estate Credit Investments Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:RECI)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:RECI opened at GBX 149.50 ($1.95) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £342.85 million and a P/E ratio of 9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,583.05. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 118 ($1.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 149.50 ($1.95).
About Real Estate Credit Investments
