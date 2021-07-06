Real Estate Credit Investments Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:RECI)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:RECI opened at GBX 149.50 ($1.95) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £342.85 million and a P/E ratio of 9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,583.05. Real Estate Credit Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 118 ($1.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 149.50 ($1.95).

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

