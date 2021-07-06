Realio Network Hits One Day Trading Volume of $568,338.00 (RIO)

Realio Network (CURRENCY:RIO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Realio Network has a market cap of $9.01 million and $568,338.00 worth of Realio Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Realio Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00004052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Realio Network has traded up 4.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Realio Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00045330 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00135128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.56 or 0.00167005 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,064.66 or 1.00590813 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $319.48 or 0.00943390 BTC.

Realio Network Coin Profile

Realio Network’s total supply is 96,381,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,568,515 coins. The official website for Realio Network is www.realio.fund . Realio Network’s official message board is medium.com/@dboirun/the-realio-platform-realiox-and-the-realio-network-development-update-93facf5c0c10 . Realio Network’s official Twitter account is @realio_network

According to CryptoCompare, “Realio is a digital issuance, investment and peer-to-peer trading platform that utilizes a proprietary distributed network for issuing-on and interconnecting decentralized ecosystems. The platform leverages both permissioned and permissionless architecture to satisfy the need for stringent securities regulations while allowing uniquely democratized access to investment products normally reserved for a select subset of institutional investors. “

Buying and Selling Realio Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Realio Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Realio Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Realio Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Realio Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Realio Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.