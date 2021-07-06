Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Travis Perkins (TPK)

Travis Perkins (LON: TPK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

  • 6/23/2021 – Travis Perkins had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,050 ($26.78). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/23/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell.
  • 6/23/2021 – Travis Perkins had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,707 ($22.30) to GBX 2,056 ($26.86). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/23/2021 – Travis Perkins had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 6/23/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.
  • 6/1/2021 – Travis Perkins had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,950 ($25.48). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/26/2021 – Travis Perkins is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,910 ($24.95) price target on the stock.
  • 5/25/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 1,707 ($22.30) price target on the stock.
  • 5/24/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a GBX 1,760 ($22.99) price target on the stock.
  • 5/24/2021 – Travis Perkins had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 1,725 ($22.54) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 5/21/2021 – Travis Perkins had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,953 ($25.52) price target on the stock.
  • 5/17/2021 – Travis Perkins had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,850 ($24.17). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 5/10/2021 – Travis Perkins had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,910 ($24.95). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON TPK opened at GBX 1,741 ($22.75) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,869.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.92 billion and a P/E ratio of -172.38. Travis Perkins plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,018.38 ($13.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80).

In other news, insider Alan Williams sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.10), for a total value of £188,648.15 ($246,470.02).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

