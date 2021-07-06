Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 264,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth $39,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the first quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

RRGB stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.67. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.66) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RRGB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

