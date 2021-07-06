Refinable Reaches Market Cap of $9.09 Million (FINE)

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000650 BTC on exchanges. Refinable has a market cap of $9.09 million and approximately $914,045.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded 17.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00045895 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00134846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00166429 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,990.14 or 0.99776204 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $319.91 or 0.00939078 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refinable should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

