Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.86 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) to announce sales of $3.86 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $5.06 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $1.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $12.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.87 billion to $13.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $11.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.73 billion to $12.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $703.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $658.58.

NASDAQ:REGN opened at $583.64 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.40.

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.90, for a total transaction of $43,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,154,588.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,422,643.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,284 shares of company stock valued at $44,860,672. Insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

