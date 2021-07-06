Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 129,000 Shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Höegh LNG Partners were worth $12,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMLP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Höegh LNG Partners in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Danske upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

NYSE:HMLP opened at $18.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.04. The company has a market cap of $601.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.83. Höegh LNG Partners LP has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.70 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 57.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Höegh LNG Partners LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.15%.

Höegh LNG Partners Profile

HÃ¶egh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2021, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

