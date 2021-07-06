Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 22,900 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 46.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.30% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $13,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $173.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.29 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.14. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

