Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 653,603 Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 653,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,549,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 125.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DOC. Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Shares of DOC opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.00, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.57. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $20.13.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. Physicians Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

