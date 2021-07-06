Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,932,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 981,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter worth $870,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Amarin by 182.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Amarin in the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a research note on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Amarin in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

AMRN opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.80 and a beta of 2.23.

Amarin Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

