Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,524 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.13% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $11,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 289.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 892.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. 71.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBSS stock opened at $87.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 0.16. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $71.00 and a one year high of $94.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $207.89 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 24.63%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

