Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 101,023 Shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,356,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,023 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $12,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSP opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $6.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $574.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.24). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 11.26%. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

