Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $12.15 Million Position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,033,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of Qurate Retail as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,015,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,987,000 after buying an additional 281,790 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Qurate Retail by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,671,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,655,000 after purchasing an additional 25,289 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth about $1,320,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth about $5,499,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRTEA opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.01.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QRTEA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

In other Qurate Retail news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,562,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,958,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total transaction of $4,871,872.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,444,360 shares in the company, valued at $402,798,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 820,034 shares of company stock worth $11,096,097 over the last three months. 11.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

