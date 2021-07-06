renBTC 1-Day Volume Reaches $3.46 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, renBTC has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One renBTC coin can now be bought for $34,168.40 or 0.99885653 BTC on major exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $379.83 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.01 or 0.00058496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003331 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.10 or 0.00924064 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00045835 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

About renBTC

RENBTC is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 11,116 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

