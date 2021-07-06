renBTC (RENBTC) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.77 Million

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. renBTC has a total market cap of $377.42 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can now be bought for about $33,993.10 or 1.00169149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00056627 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003314 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017801 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.06 or 0.00969669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.74 or 0.08751094 BTC.

About renBTC

renBTC is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 11,103 coins. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

renBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

