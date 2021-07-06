Research Analysts Set Expectations for Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.74). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ FY2021 earnings at ($4.80) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.89) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BEAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

BEAM opened at $130.21 on Monday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $138.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.40. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of 0.97.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $6,182,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,781,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $7,845,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $2,947,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 149,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.69, for a total value of $4,846,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,809 shares in the company, valued at $7,517,731.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,625 shares of company stock worth $19,984,728. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

