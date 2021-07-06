Restart Energy MWAT Price Tops $0.0573 (MWAT)

Restart Energy MWAT (CURRENCY:MWAT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. One Restart Energy MWAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000166 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Restart Energy MWAT has traded 38.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Restart Energy MWAT has a total market capitalization of $28.63 million and $109,994.00 worth of Restart Energy MWAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Restart Energy MWAT Coin Profile

Restart Energy MWAT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2017. Restart Energy MWAT’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Restart Energy MWAT is /r/RestartEnergy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Restart Energy MWAT’s official Twitter account is @RestartEnergyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Restart Energy MWAT is restartenergy.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Restart Energy Democracy Platform or RED Platform is a blockchain-based decentralized energy trading platform that makes it possible for energy consumers and producers to Send and Receive Energy Worldwide. The RED MegaWatt (MWAT) Tokens are ERC20 utility tokens that give access to the RED Platform Software and to the RED Franchise. “

Buying and Selling Restart Energy MWAT

