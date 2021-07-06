Reviewing Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) & LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX)

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) and LiveVox (NASDAQ:LVOX) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.1% of Manchester United shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of LiveVox shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of LiveVox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Manchester United and LiveVox’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manchester United $641.79 million 1.03 -$29.29 million ($0.10) -153.30 LiveVox N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

LiveVox has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Manchester United.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Manchester United and LiveVox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Manchester United 0 2 0 0 2.00 LiveVox 0 0 0 0 N/A

Manchester United presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.89%. Given Manchester United’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Manchester United is more favorable than LiveVox.

Profitability

This table compares Manchester United and LiveVox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manchester United -4.06% -13.77% -3.76% LiveVox N/A 62.68% 1.23%

Summary

LiveVox beats Manchester United on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand. The company also markets and sells sports apparel, training and leisure wear, and other clothing featuring the Manchester United brand; and sells other licensed products, such as coffee mugs and bed spreads featuring the Manchester United brand and trademarks, as well as distributes these products through Manchester United branded retail centers and e-commerce platforms, and through the company's partners' wholesale distribution channels. In addition, it distributes live football content directly, as well as through commercial partners; broadcasts television rights relating to the Premier League, Union of European Football Associations club competitions, and other competitions; and delivers Manchester United programming through MUTV television channel to territories worldwide. Further, the company offers a direct to consumer subscription mobile application; and operates Old Trafford, a sports venue with 74,140 seats, as well as invests in properties. Manchester United plc was founded in 1878 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

About LiveVox

LiveVox Holding, Inc. develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat. The company also offers CRM, which leverages unified customer profiles to create, facilitate, and manages digital engagement; Workforce Optimization, that helps contact centers to measure and manage agent workforce; and SpeechIQ, an AI-driven speech analytics solution to promote compliance, productivity, and quality in contact centers. The company serves financial services, teleservices, healthcare, telecom, customer care, BPO, and collection industries. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in San Francisco, California. LiveVox Holding, Inc. has additional locations in Atlanta, Georgia; Bengaluru, India; Denver, Colorado; Medellin, Colombia; New York, New York; St. Louis, Missouri; and Columbus, Ohio.

