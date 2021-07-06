Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth about $225,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the first quarter worth about $202,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 36.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 127.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Industries by 16.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

MLI stock opened at $42.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.44.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $818.15 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $710,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,455,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,556 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Mueller Industries Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

