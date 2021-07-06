Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 26,495 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 71.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 26,495 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,827,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,337,402,000 after purchasing an additional 480,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,219,926,000 after acquiring an additional 197,104 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Danaher by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,660,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $1,633,545,000. 77.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.93.

DHR stock opened at $276.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.32 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.55. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $181.18 and a 52 week high of $274.10.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 4,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.10, for a total transaction of $1,160,194.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,321,896.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

