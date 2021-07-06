Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Takes $908,000 Position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 81,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 247,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 575,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $12.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $13.03.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $92.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

