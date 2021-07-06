Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Takes Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 50,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,897,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,414,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 113,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 98,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 64,750 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Radian Group by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 66,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Radian Group alerts:

In other news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $227,631.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,814.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $251,042.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,046.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,022 shares of company stock valued at $815,687. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RDN opened at $22.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Radian Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.19.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 26.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This is an increase from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDN. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.