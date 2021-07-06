(RKN.TO) (TSE:RKN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

(RKN.TO) (TSE:RKN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.02. (RKN.TO) shares last traded at C$1.01, with a volume of 12,000 shares changing hands.

(RKN.TO) Company Profile (TSE:RKN)

Redknee Solutions Inc provides real-time monetization and subscriber management software products, solutions, and services. The company's monetization and subscriber management platform provides various solutions, such as converged billing and customer care, policy management, brand challenger, wholesale settlement, product catalog and order management, e-payment, and professional solutions to 250 service providers.

