Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 160,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 28,270 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $42,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $285.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.57 and a fifty-two week high of $289.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.50.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at $973,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total value of $509,544.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

