Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Given a GBX 2,200 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) received a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RDSB. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,815 ($23.71) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,930 ($25.22) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,899.27 ($24.81).

Shares of LON RDSB opened at GBX 1,470.80 ($19.22) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £114.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,355.26.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

