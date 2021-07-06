Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,160 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.11% of Applied Genetic Technologies worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 826.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 74,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 114,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Genetic Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

Shares of AGTC stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.83 and a current ratio of 6.83. The stock has a market cap of $176.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.09. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $9.67.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Genetic Technologies Co. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Genetic Technologies

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

