Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 8,222 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in DMC Global were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of DMC Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in DMC Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 6.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of DMC Global by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DMC Global by 74.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BOOM opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. DMC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.04 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -174.14, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.74.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

DMC Global Profile

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

