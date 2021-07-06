Russell Investments Group Ltd. Takes $259,000 Position in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 113,737 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Cheetah Mobile as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 140,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NYSE CMCM opened at $2.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.27. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.73 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $322.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 48.37% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $30.29 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheetah Mobile Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as an internet company in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; and Duba Anti-virus, an internet security application to protect users against known and unknown security threats and malicious applications.

