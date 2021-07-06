Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.22.

R has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded Ryder System from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE R opened at $74.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.57 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.75. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $35.39 and a fifty-two week high of $89.65.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.51. Ryder System had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently -829.63%.

In other news, CFO Scott T. Parker sold 12,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,034,605.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,970,843.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Follin Smith sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $77,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,365 shares of company stock worth $7,054,635 over the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 71.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

