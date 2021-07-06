Sachem Head Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Sachem Head Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 69.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,750,000 shares during the quarter. KBR accounts for about 1.2% of Sachem Head Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Sachem Head Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.85% of KBR worth $46,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Impactive Capital LP purchased a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $73,894,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,718,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 250.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,386,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,215,000 after purchasing an additional 990,698 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,853,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,248,000 after purchasing an additional 358,296 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

KBR stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.38. 12,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $42.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 1.35.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. KBR had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

