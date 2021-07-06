SAFE DEAL Price Down 31.4% Over Last Week (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $255,048.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for $2.76 or 0.00008145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00046792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00136349 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00166612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,927.19 or 1.00176068 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $323.55 or 0.00955346 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 656,427 coins and its circulating supply is 629,285 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

