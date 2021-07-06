Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $45.25 Million

Equities analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to announce sales of $45.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $46.08 million and the lowest is $44.40 million. Safehold reported sales of $37.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $188.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $186.50 million to $191.23 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $244.16 million, with estimates ranging from $233.70 million to $253.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Safehold had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 4.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE SAFE opened at $79.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.46. Safehold has a 52-week low of $47.51 and a 52-week high of $84.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.37 and a beta of -0.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Safehold’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $185,297.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,202,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,728,321.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 125,916 shares of company stock worth $9,184,773 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Safehold by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Safehold in the first quarter worth $63,000. 28.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

