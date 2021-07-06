Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Receives $30.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SC shares. Barclays raised their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday.

SC stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 51.93, a current ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.70. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $41.10.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Santander Consumer USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 247,200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $1,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after purchasing an additional 310,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the first quarter worth $558,000. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

