Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €145.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €128.00 ($150.59) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €140.00 ($164.71).

EPA:SU opened at €135.06 ($158.89) on Monday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €131.91.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

