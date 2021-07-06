Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) Short Interest Update

Scott’s Liquid Gold-Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLGD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Scott’s Liquid Gold stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79. Scott’s Liquid Gold has a 1-year low of $1.43 and a 1-year high of $3.24.

Get Scott's Liquid Gold alerts:

Scott’s Liquid Gold (OTCMKTS:SLGD) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter.

Scott's Liquid Gold-Inc, together its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells household and personal care products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Household Products and Personal Care Products. The Household Products segment offers wood care and floor restore products under the Scott's Liquid Gold name; stain and odor removing products under the Kids N Pets and Messy Pet brand name for children and pets; laundry additives under the Biz brand name; and dry cleaning products under the Dryel brand.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Scott's Liquid Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scott's Liquid Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.