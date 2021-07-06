Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Short Interest Down 16.0% in June

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the May 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $59.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.58. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $31.98 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Sealed Air will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,495,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,469,000 after purchasing an additional 130,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after purchasing an additional 72,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

