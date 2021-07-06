Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target Increased to C$7.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SES. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Cormark upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$4.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Secure Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.88.

SES opened at C$4.70 on Monday. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$1.21 and a one year high of C$5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$752.65 million and a PE ratio of -11.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84.

In other news, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$29,322.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 499,515 shares in the company, valued at C$2,162,899.95. Also, Director Bradley R. Munro sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total transaction of C$90,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$103,250.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

