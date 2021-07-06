Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Shares Acquired by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,171,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Semtech comprises approximately 1.2% of Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned approximately 1.80% of Semtech worth $80,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter worth about $54,379,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 400.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 39,954 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Semtech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.64.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $350,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Semtech stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,889. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.79. Semtech Co. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

