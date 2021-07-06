Semux Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week (SEM)

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Semux coin can currently be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Semux has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. Semux has a market cap of $302,543.79 and approximately $49.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000190 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00011367 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00018459 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008573 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00007799 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003096 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004271 BTC.

Semux Coin Profile

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The official website for Semux is www.semux.org . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Semux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

