Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Hits $0.15 on Major Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.31 million and $105.15 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 81.3% against the dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00047491 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00020841 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007649 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003518 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

UPP is a coin. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

