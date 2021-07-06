Sentivate (SNTVT) Market Capitalization Reaches $29.64 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Sentivate has a total market cap of $29.64 million and $248,073.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Sentivate has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00059740 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003336 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018046 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.88 or 0.00929890 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00046014 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,576,025,428 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

