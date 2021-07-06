ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $11,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 530.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $587.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.29.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.80, for a total transaction of $410,203.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,544,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,707 shares of company stock worth $8,778,506 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded up $5.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $557.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,067. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $498.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 735.77, a P/E/G ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.93. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $390.84 and a 1 year high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.