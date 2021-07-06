ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Purchased by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $568.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.29.

ServiceNow stock opened at $551.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a PE ratio of 735.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $498.44. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $390.84 and a 52 week high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.58, for a total value of $7,665,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,232.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,213 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $606,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,707 shares of company stock worth $8,778,506 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

