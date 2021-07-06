SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of SES in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SES presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of SGBAF stock opened at $7.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SES has a 52-week low of $6.60 and a 52-week high of $10.32.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $525.57 million for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that SES will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

