SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 19,350 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 847.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Veracyte by 19.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Veracyte by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 2.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Veracyte by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $39.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -35.91 and a beta of 0.73. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.54.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

