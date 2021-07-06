SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 451.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,987 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 181.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,757.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATRA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Atara Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Atara Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In related news, insider Kristin Yarema acquired 32,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $471,091.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,008.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $81,829.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $15.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Atara Biotherapeutics Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epstein-barr virus (EBV) driven post-transplant lymphoproliferative disease, as well as hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.