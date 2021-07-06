SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 76,394 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 874.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,394 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Kimball International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimball International by 451.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kimball International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Kimball International by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Kimball International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kimball International news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International stock opened at $13.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.25 million, a P/E ratio of 52.44 and a beta of 0.90. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kimball International had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $138.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Kimball International’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

KBAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimball International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

