SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,617 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 73.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BEPC opened at $41.98 on Tuesday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $26.67 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

BEPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

